Yet further delays on the road in Kirkintilloch for motorists.

BT will be working on Merkland Drive between Langmuir Road and Merkland Place from Monday, August 27 until Wednesday, August 29, 9.30am-3.30pm each day.

There will be temparory three-way traffic lights with pedestrian crossing on site during the works.

This may cause delays, says East Dunbartonshire Council.