More than 50 roads to be resurfaced in £3.3 million upgrade in East Dunbartonshire

More than 50 roads are to be resurfaced as part of a £3.3 million upgrade of the network across East Dunbartonshire, according to the council.
Dozens of carriageways, including residential streets and main roads, will undergo resurfacing during a phased project over the next two years, following a meeting of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets committee on Thursday.
Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets committee at East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “I am pleased to confirm the Roads Improvement works which will allow us to carry out essential maintenance to keep our road network safe for all our road users.
“This marks a £3.3m investment in our road and footpath network and will see us carry out work not just on our main roads but also smaller residential streets.
“Our Roads and Transportation Service carried out condition assessments on roads and footpaths highlighted through inspections, local knowledge of the network and in response to issues highlighted by members of the public to decide which locations should be prioritised.
“This helped to ensure that the locations most in need were included in the upcoming resurfacing programme.”
The Council maintains and repairs all adopted public roads, footways and footpaths within East Dunbartonshire - covering over 500km of roads.
The list of roads are as follows:
Milngavie Mugdock Road Phase 2
Milngavie Roseleas Drive
Milngavie Blane Drive
Milngavie Stockiemuir Road
Milngavie Buchanan Street
Milngavie Hunter Road
Milngavie Park Avenue
Milngavie Lennox Avenue
Milngavie Dumgoyne Avenue
Bearsden South West Chapelton Avenue
Bearsden South Canniesburn Road
Bearsden South Eskdale Road
Bearsden South Milngavie Road
Bearsden South Switchback Road
Bearsden South Woodvale Avenue
Bearsden South Drymen Road
Bearsden South Ferguston Road
Bearsden South Collylinn Road
Bearsden North Nevis Road
Bearsden North Grampian Way
Bearsden North South Erskine Park
Bearsden North Abbotsford Road
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Balmore Road
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Stirling Drive Phase 2
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Kirkintilloch Road
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Belvidere Crescent
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Crosshill Road
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Westerton
Bishopbriggs South Kirriemuir Road
Bishopbriggs South Wester Cleddans Road
Bishopbriggs South Muirpark Terrace
Bishopbriggs South Muirpark Drive
Bishopbriggs South Springfield Crescent
Bishopbriggs South Springfield Avenue
Bishopbriggs South Kenmure Avenue
Bishopbriggs South Woodhill Road
Bishopbriggs South Mearns Way
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Townhead
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Saramago Street
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Loch Road
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Auchinloch Road
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Walnut Drive
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Almond Drive
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Glenwood Place
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Glenwood Court
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Briar Road
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Quarry Drive
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Roman Road
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Park Avenue
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Glen Shirva Road
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Shirva Road
Milngavie Ferguson Road
Bearsden North South Erskine Park
Bearsden North Drymen Road
Bearsden North Milngavie Road
Bearsden South Braemar Crescent
Bearsden South Eskdale Road
Bearsden South Collylinn Road
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance School Road, Torrance
Bishopbriggs North & Campsie Torrance Main Street, Torrance
Bishopbriggs South Auchinairn Road
Bishopbriggs South Kirriemuir Road
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Pinewood Avenue
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Loch Road
Lenzie & Kirkintilloch South Gallowhill Road
Kirkintilloch East & North Twechar Newdyke Road