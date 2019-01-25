More than 500 attend Bard and belles supper to raise £57k for Beatson charity

Folk from Milngavie and Bearsden helped raise an incredible £57,234 for research at Beatson Cancer Charity’s third Bard and his Belles Burns Supper.

The funds will allow the charity to continue investing in scientific research, fund posts and improve patient and care services.

More than 500 guests celebrated everyone’s favourite Scottish poet, Robert Burns recently, as well as the ladies who inspired him.

Guest speaker for the evening was the Rt Hon. Dame Elish Angiolini, DBE QC FRSE, former Lord Advocate and Solicitor General of Scotland.

Elish was joined by BBC reporter and presenter Alison Walker, who was the host for the evening, and after-dinner speaker, comedian Eric Davidson.

Elish said: “I was delighted to be the guest speaker and experience such a fantastic event. The work of the charity and the difference it makes to the lives of patients and their families is just incredible.

“Your continued support and generosity will allow Beatson Cancer Charity to continue investing in and providing cancer care services for many more patients.”

Guests enjoyed a three-course Scottish-themed dinner, a range of Scottish music and entertainment from Ceilidh band, Well Plaid, as well as auctions and a quiz.

Thanks to generous donors, auction prizes included a sushi making lesson from Scottish chef Guy Cowan, tickets to see Cher at the SSE Hydro and a specially-commissioned piece of art by John Damari.

Beatson Cancer Charity’s Interim Chief Executive, Alison McGregor, said: “Having been involved with Beatson Cancer Charity as a volunteer, board member and now interim CEO, I am fortunate to know the organisation very well and the invaluable day-to-day work it does.

“The generosity and dedication shown by the charity’s supporters never ceases to amaze me – and this event was no different.

“On behalf of Beatson Cancer Charity, I would like to say thank you to Elish, Alison, Eric and all of our supporters.”