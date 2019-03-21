Morrisons seeks permission for major revamp of its store at Bishopbriggs

A major supermarket chain wants to completely replace its store in Bishopbriggs and add a petrol station.

Morrisons is seeking planning permission relating to its existing store at the Triangle Shopping Centre.

Avison Young, who are representing Morrisons during the application process, wrote to area councillors to advise them of the plan.

They said: “The planning application is the first in a series of applications to be made for the wider re-development of the existing Morrisons store and former Bishopbriggs High School site.

“The Morrisons proposals relate largely to the site of the existing Morrisons store and car park but have been made with due regard to an overall plan for the wider area formerly occupied by the Bishopbriggs High School.”

Alan Moir, a Labour councillor for Bishopbriggs South, commented: “The progress of Bishopbriggs town centre has been unsatisfactory for a long time and a lot of that has been to do delays in Morrisons deciding what exactly their future plans would be.

“An application has now been submitted and will be decided upon in due course. I am interested in seeing Bishopbriggs town centre moving on and hopefully an end to the Morrisons impasse will help.”

East Dunbartonshire Council will publish the full plans on its website.