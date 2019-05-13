Motorists turning war memorial site into ‘car park’

Residents have hit out at motorists using the site of a war memorial in Kirkintilloch as a car park – blocking the entrance.

One local woman told East Dunbartonshire Council that she found it “deeply offensive and disrespectful” that cars were being parked in front of Peel Park War Memorial.

She said: “This memorial is to remind us of the many heroes who died in both wars.

“Only trouble is you cannot access it because it’s been turned into a car park.”

She added: “I would like to see EDC putting some deterrent in place ASAP to stop this shameful practice.”

She was backed in her complaints from fellow residents.

Responding on its Facebook page, a council spokesperson said they would pass it on to the relevant department for investigation.