Motorists warned about overnight road closures at Clyde Tunnel and Expressway

Drivers are being warned to prepare for overnight road closures which will affect the Clyde Tunnel and Expressway next week.

The nearside lane of the eastbound carriageway of the Expressway will be inaccessible from 7pm next Thursday (September 6) as will the offside lane on the westbound carriageway.

The closures will be in place the A739 westbound offslip and the Whiteinch/Broomhill westbound offslip.

This means traffic wishing to travel east on the Expressway from the Clyde Tunnel will be unable to merge and will instead have to follow diversions.

The closures, which will be lifted at 7am on Friday, are necessary to allow for the completion of drainage works.

A council statement reads: “Traffic coming from the Clyde Tunnel wishing to travel east on the Clydeside Expressway will be unable to merge as normal and will be diverted left down to the Sawmill roundabout.”

Traffic will be directed through the roundabout to take the M8 east city centre (A814) Partick turn off.

Diversion signage will then direct traffic to take the first right turn to enter the Clydeside Expressway travelling eastbound where the diversion will end.