Motorists are warned of a five-day road closure at Auchinloch while drainage work is carried out.

Langmuirhead Road will be closed from Robroyston Road, Glasgow to Second Avenue, Auchinloch from 8am on Wednesday, August 29, to Sunday, September 2.

Vehicles will be diverted via Langmuirhead Road, B757 Auchinloch Road, B819 Crosshill Road, B812 Robroyston Road, Robroyston Main Distributor, Robroyston Road.