MP: East Dunbartonshire Council officials “totally wrong” over legalities for Waterside school site

A local MP has expressed his concerns about East Dunbartonshire Council’s plans to build a new Additional Support Needs School in Waterside, while residents continue the fight to save their village football pitch.

The Scottish Government recently confirmed it would not call in the decision to close two schools and replace them with a new ASN school. The council intends to build this on the site of the football park at Waterside, which has sparked outcry from residents, who would otherwise welcome the school.

Stuart McDonald, SNP MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, said: “So much good work has gone in to designing the replacement ASN school, which everyone agrees is desperately needed. However, in my view, the council has got it badly wrong in trying to find an appropriate site.

“Officials also seem to have got it totally wrong by suggesting that rejection of Waterside as the appropriate site would lead to a five year delay for legal reasons.

“It is now clear that is absolutely not the case, and to my mind if councillors made their decision on erroneous advice, they should really look at it again. The council should publish the legal advice provided to councillors.

“The good news is that a short pause to find a better site is now possible. With so much work having gone into drawing up plans for a new purpose built school, it is well worth taking a little time to think again about where it should be built.”

Meanwhile, local campaigners are organising a protest march and are keen to see as many former players as possible to join them. The meeting point is at the grass pitch at Waterside on Sunday, February 10, at 1.30pm. Former players or interested parties should contact Ian Bowman on 07539 231155.