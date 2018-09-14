MP’s plea to ‘wear it pink’ for breast care

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson added a splash of pink to her usual attire to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraiser.

It takes place on Friday, October 19, to raise money for vital breast cancer research.

The MP is calling on local people to join her, as well as thousands of others across the UK to sign up for the event which also takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To date, wear it pink has raised over £31million towards Breast Cancer Now’s important work.

Anyone can take part in wear it pink, whether at work, school or in your community. All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to Breast Cancer Now. With every penny raised, fundraisers across the UK will be helping the charity achieve its aim that, if we all act now, by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.

Jo said: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone in East Dunbartonshire to take part in wear it pink day on Friday 19 October.

“Wear it pink is great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research.

“As you can see from my photograph, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit! Stuffed flamingo optional.

“Sadly, too many women still lose their lives every year to breast cancer. I hope everybody in East Dunbartonshire will get involved this October and support this important cause.”

To take part visit wearit pink.org/2018MP for more.