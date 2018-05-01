MP to meet with UK Minister over thefts

Local MP Jo Swinson wants to hear from victims in the local Asian community targeted in the recent spate of burglaries in East Dunbartonshire.

Ms Swinson told the Herald she has secured a meeting with the Minister of State for Security to discuss the need for a UK-wide response.

She also met with one of the local victims of the burglaries, Leela Soma, who said despite police doing their utmost to help, there is still “widespread fear amongst the Asian community.”

Ms Soma added: “These brazen acts of criminality are shocking. They have changed irrevocably the lives of my family and others, many of whom have had their dearest possessions snatched.”

Ms Swinson said there have been 12 gold and cash burglaries targeting local Asian family homes since October last year and Police Scotland believe the perpetrators are an organised crime group south of the border.

She added: “These burglaries have brought fear and anxiety to families. Residents deserve a proper co-ordinated response from police forces across the UK to bring those responsible to justice. I met last month with Police Scotland and Crimestoppers to discuss what more can be done, and I will continue to push for urgent comprehensive and co-ordinated action when I meet with the Minister. I would encourage any constituents who have been affected to contact me at jo.swinson.mp@parliament.uk”