MSP backs project to  transform cancer care

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has met with Macmillan Cancer Support to discuss transforming cancer care in Scotland.

Macmillan Cancer Support have invested £5 million pounds into a programme called Transforming Care After Treatment (TCAT).

TCAT is a partnership between Macmillan, the Scottish Government, the NHS, Local authorities and third sector partners to develop and implement new models of care and support that place the needs of the person with cancer at the centre.

The TCAT project at Stobhill has produced a significant improvement in patient experience. The new model of care for breast cancer patients led to a 44% increase in the number of people giving their overall care after treatment the top score.

There was also a 50% reduction in demand for consultant appointments from patients.

This new model of care is now being rolled out to all those who have finished treatment for breast cancer in Stobhill and embedded into everyday practice.

Rona said: “It was great to meet with Macmillan to discuss transforming Cancer Care in Scotland and the success of their pilot project at Stobhill Hospital.

“I hope the TCAT model is rolled out across Scotland to improve patient experiences, and Macmillan should be commended on the work they have done with it.”