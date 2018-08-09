Mugstock’s a success - despite the weather!

MugStock takes place in Mugdock Country Park . The festival features a diverse range of excellent music in a variety of indoor and outdoor venues, including a 50-seat theatre.

This year’s Mugstock Festival was hailed by organisers as one of the best ever - despite the weather not quite playing ball!

The bands brought a glimmer of sunshine to the entertainment, while the many stalls also did a roaring trade throughout the day.

Alan Govan, festival director said: “MugStock 2018 was our best and busiest yet and those who braved the elements were rewarded with some once in a lifetime performances and events.

“Hundreds joined us on Friday to form a giant human peace sign and to hear from Hiroshima survivor Ieshima Masashi. Whilst Saturday’s storms badly effected festivals around the country (including temporary evacuation of the 30,000 capacity Bestival), MugStock managed to deliver 98% of our massive programme on schedule.

“We are so in awe of the quality and resilience of our volunteer led team, who worked so hard to make MugStock everything it could be.

“Extra touches included hidden venue the Squirrel Stage, and an exclusive 50 capacity performance by Arab Strap frontman Malcolm Middleton in the intimate Charlies Theatre.

“MugStock is proof of what is possible when committed people work together to make something magical, and we paid tribute to all those who helped with a minute’s noise on Sunday night before rising stars the Showhawk Duo closed the main stage.”

Image Credit: Martin J Winderbank.