Murder hunt after death of Billyjoe Bates (28) at Milton

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 28-year-old man who was found seriously injured in the Milton area on Sunday, November 18.

The victim was discovered in Ashgill Road around 2.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, November 22.

He can now been named as Billyjoe Bates from Glasgow. Police said he relatives are aware.

Officers said following a post mortem examination the death is being treated as murder and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (West) via 101, quoting incident number 2422 of Sunday 18 November 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.