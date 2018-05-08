New £35,000 facility is simply child’s play

Play is the order of the day for residents of Freeland Place in Kirkintilloch who are the beneficiaries of an impressive new play area.

The £35,000 facility which was officially opened by the vice-convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, Councillor Susan Murray, was funded by Trust Housing Association Ltd as part of their Southbank Road development in Kirkintilloch.

Nearby, households were consulted about what they wanted for their park.

According to the council, its Streetscene Technical Support team incorporated their feedback into the design of the fantastic new community facility.

The play area, located just off Freeland Place in the town centre, incorporates a selection of equipment that is sure to be a hit with young people.

This includes a selection of flat and cradle swings to accommodate children of all ages as well as a basket swing.

It also has a roundabout and a new multi-play unit.

It replaces an existing play facility first installed in 1981. All the new equipment has been installed on a wetpour safety surface.

Councillor Murray was joined by children from Riverside Childcare at the opening.

She said: “The new equipment in the play area is fantastic and I’m sure will prove extremely popular with young people and families.

“A lot of thought has gone into the design and construction and there is so much for children of all ages to enjoy.

“This is the latest play area the council has upgraded recently.

“The others are Callieburn Road in Bishopbriggs and the eagerly anticipated play area off Campsie Road in Milton of Campsie due to be completed soon.

Councillor Murray added: “We recognise the significance these facilities play in our communities.

“We are totally committed to ensuring they are an attractive place to visit and spend time in”.