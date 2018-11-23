New additional support needs school at Waterside has been referred to the Scottish Government

East Dunbartonshire Council’s decision to progress the delivery of a new build Additional Support Needs school in Kirkintilloch has now been referred to the Scottish Government.

Scottish Ministers then have eight weeks to decide whether to call in that decision for review.

For the first three weeks of that period, ending on December 5, interested parties may make representations to Ministers regarding the decision by emailing Schoolclosure@scotland.gsi.gov.uk or by post to: The Scottish Government, School Infrastructure Unit, 2A (South) Victoria Quay, Edinburgh EH6 6QQ.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody confirmed: “Following Council’s consideration of our consultation report on the new Additional Support Needs School and agreement to proceed with the proposal last week, in line with the statutory process we have forwarded our report to the Scottish Government for consideration.”

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “There is a further opportunity for representation to be made to Ministers and anyone wishing to do so should heed the deadline of December 5.”

Implementation of the proposal can only proceed when Ministerial consent to close Campsie View and Merkland Schools is granted.

Many Waterside residents are against the location of the new school because it is a public park.