New Bishopbriggs road offers travel relief

Phase 4 of Bishopbriggs Relief Road is now open to traffic – paving the way to reduced journey times and improved air quality.

The project overcame a series of challenges, particularly delays as a result of upgrades to the busy Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line and the associated relocation of utility services near the rail line, which were outwith East Dunbartonshire Council’s control.

The project includes a new bridge over the main Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line; a new two-lane road between Wester Cleddens Roundabout and a new roundabout; and Wester Way, a dedicated walking/cycling route on the route of the old Westerhill Road.

Councillor Billy Hendry, the council’s convener of place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, is pleased that the project has been completed.

He said: “I am delighted that Phase 4 of the Relief Road is now open to traffic.

“It will be a massive boost for people driving in Bishopbriggs – improving traffic flow throughout the area – and also for local businesses, particularly Strathkelvin Retail Park.

“Once again, on behalf of the council and everyone involved with the project I want to pay tribute to residents and businesses in Bishopbriggs who have showed extraordinary patience during this lengthy project and the delays which were beyond the council’s control.

“The new road and active travel corridor will help to reduce congestion, support businesses, improve air quality and encourage people of all ages to consider active travel.”