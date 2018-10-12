New council service to report dog fouling

Local residents reporting dog fouling are being offered a more streamlined service via East Dunbartonshire Council’s website and the national myaccount scheme.

This latest improvement means that once a dog fouling report has been submitted online, a case is automatically created in the environmental health system and is assigned to a Community Safety officer.

As of this week, customers can use myaccount – a free and secure online service for accessing public services online in Scotland– to check the progress of their cases right through to closure.

You can register by visiting the www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk homepage and clicking on the myaccount button.

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody, chair of the Policy & Resources Committee, said: “The dog fouling reporting service has been streamlined and now provides residents with progress information via myaccount.

“I would strongly encourage people to sign up for myaccount.

“It’s a nationwide service which aims to increase secure access to local services for local residents.

“It is easy to use and when you sign up for myaccount it means that many forms are automatically filled in, saving you time.

“It also helps to track the progress of cases and allows you to save online forms for completion later.

“Another benefit of signing up for myaccount is that you don’t have to re-register with local public sector services if you move to a new part of Scotland.”

In the coming months more online services will be automated in this way to make the process of accessing services more streamlined and user-friendly.