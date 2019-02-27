New pedestrian crossing being created next week at Kirkintilloch’s shared space area

Work will begin next week to create a new pedestrian crossing in Kirkintilloch town centre.

A new controlled crossing - with traffic lights - will be installed in Cowgate, near Timpsons.

It will be created in two phases, with the road closed between its junctions with David Donnelly Place and Union Street: From 6am on Wednesday 6 March 2019 to 6pm on Friday 8 March and from 6am on Monday 11 March to 6pm on Wednesday 13 March.

Council officers have been liaising with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) as regards bus diversions. There will also be alternative delivery arrangements for some traders.

Notification letters are being issued to affected residents and businesses.

The Council voted to install a new crossing after a programme of community-led engagement with local people, groups, the voluntary sector and more.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I am pleased that work is taking place to create a new

controlled crossing in Cowgate, which was highlighted in feedback during engagement on town centre works.

“We are committed to supporting and improving all of our town centres, which play such a vital role at the heart of our communities - as places to shop, work, and access facilities and essential services.”