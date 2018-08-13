New traffic calming measures approved at Waterside crash site

Councillors have approved new traffic calming measures to be introduced in two East Dunbartonshire towns.

Two sets of speed cushions will be built in Bankhead Road, Kirkintilloch, and a flat top speed table has been approved for Kenmure Avenue, Bishopbriggs.

In 2014 there was a road accident, which involved a vehicle striking a residential property next to Waterside Road in Kirkintilloch. This related to the speed of the vehicle as it travelled northwards on Bankhead Road towards Waterside Road.

A survey of traffic at this location found that around one third of all vehicles were exceeding the 30 mph speed limit.

At Kenmure Avenue, accident analysis found that one serious and four minor accidents happened at its junction with Brackenbrae Road in three years. These accidents resulted from vehicles overshooting the stop line on Kenmure Road, and a traffic survey found a quarter of vehicles were exceeding the 30 mph speed limit.

Both traffic calming measures were approved at a council meeting held at East Dunbartonshire Council in Kirkintilloch on Thursday, August 8.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service