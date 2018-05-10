Nine apprenticeships on offer at council

There are nine opportunities within East Dunbartonshire Council for Modern Apprentices looking to kick start their careers in local government.

The new recruits will bring the total number of local young people employed over the last six years to more than 50.

Open to East Dunbartonshire residents, aged 16-24 years, apprenticeships are in the following areas: Early Years (supporting child development in nurseries), Streetscene (grounds maintenance, care of gardens/cemeteries) and Roads & Civils (roads and street lighting maintenance).

Plumbing apprentice Declan Miller, now in the fourth year of his apprenticeship with the Council, is one of its rising stars, scooping an Award for Excellence at the Glasgow Kelvin College Learning and Celebration Awards recently.

He said: “I would recommend an apprenticeship to any school leaver who is considering it. It has been one of the best decisions I have made.”

To apply, visit www.myjobscotland.gov.uk

The closing date for applications is Thursday 31 May 2018.