Motorists at Bishopbriggs are warned to expect delays for nine days as resurfacing and remedial works begins tomorrow (Thursday, October 19).

A contractor will be carrying out the works on the B812 Auchinairn Road near its junction with Glendale Drive, Bishopbriggs.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation from 09.30am Thurs 11 Oct, until 6pm, Fri 19 Oct.

Delays are expected, according to East Dunbartonshire Council.