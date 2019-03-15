Off-sales granted for Home Bargains store coming to Milngavie

Home Bargains has been granted an off-sales license for the store it will soon open in Milngavie.

Area manager Gordon Peat and solicitor Richard Taylor appeared before East Dunbartonshire Council’s licensing committee on Thursday, March 14.

The store, which is expected to open in June and create between 50 and 60 jobs, will carry a limited range of alcoholic products, favouring beer and wine rather than spirits. None of these will be caffeinated. Observance of a challenge 25 system is now a standard condition for all new licenses and this is no exception.

With no objections from police or licensing standards, the committee unanimously agreed to grant the application.

Other stores in the area, which provide off sales, are the forthcoming adjacent Aldi, Waitrose and Morning Noon and Night.