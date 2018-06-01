On the run to rebuild quake-hit schools

Pupils in Bearsden have joined in a fundraising effort to raise £7,000 to help rebuild a school in a South Asian country devastated by an earthquake.

The dress down day and fun run at Killermont Primary School was organised by teacher Jill Kaye to raise funds for the Strathclyde University-led project. It raised £500, taking the total this week to 6,563.48.

Nepal was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2015 that killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000.

It also destroyed more than 8,000 schools and caused extensive damage to many more.

The Strathclyde Engineering for Development project, led by Christine Donald, hopes to raise funds to build a school near Kathmandu using the expertise of staff and students from the university.

Using the combined talents of architects and engineers, a seismic-proof school will be built to allow Nepalese children to get back to school.

While Christine and five friends will raise funds walking 100km along the Camino de Santiago pilgrims’ route in Spain, pal Jill and 11 friends are running 18 miles along the West Highland Way from Balmaha to Milngavie.

Jill said: “As friends of Christine, my husband and I have been keen to help her with fundraising for some time and thought the Nepal project was a great cause and a good link to my own school.

“We’re all active people who try to stay fit and we’re keen to take on this challenge, though only one or two of us were previously regular runners prior to the training.

“Eighteen miles is certainly the furthest the majority of us will ever have run!”

Jill’s husband Tommy is a GP and sports medicine doctor.

The fundraising group comprises: Jill and Tommy Kaye, Vanessa Kennedy, Sam Barnett, Simon Denny, Carolyn Lawrence, Dave Blane, Lynn Scott, Chris Marshall, Chris Milne, Stuart McLaren and Ross Grady.

Strathclyde Engineering for Development has been transforming lives across India and Africa for many years whilst creating power learning experiences for students.

The ‘Runners for Nepal’ describe themselves as a mixed group of parents and professionals fighting the ravages of their thirties and forties, all motivated by the devastating events that have affected the children of Nepal in recent years.

To donate to the fundraising effort visit: https://runnersfornepal2018.everydayhero.com/uk/runners-for-nepal