Paralympian Sammi Kinghorn VIP guest at Allander Rotary Club’s charity sports dinner

Inspirational Scots paralympian Samantha ‘Sammi’ Kinghorn is guest speaker at the Allander Rotary Club’s charity sports dinner next month.

Wheelchair racer Sammi holds a number of sporting accolades, including taking the title of World Champion at the London 2017 championships.

The 23-year-old was left paralysed from the waist down after an accident at her family’s farm in the Borders in 2010 when she was just 14 years old.

While undergoing treatment in the Spinal Injuries Unit at Glasgow’s Southern General Hospital, Sammi’s physiotherapist took her to Stoke Mandeville to try out disability sports, leading to her taking up wheelchair racing.

She will be talking about her abilities at the dinner which takes place at Boclair House Hotel on Thursday, February 28.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to WheelPower, the organisation that supports people with spinal injuries to take up sport as a key part of their rehabilitation.

WheelPower is working to raise £30,000 to fund a project with patients in the Spinal Injuries Unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

During the evening, guests will have the chance to bid in the silent auction for a wide range of items – including a t-shirt signed by Andy Murray, complete with authentication certificate!

To buy tickets or to find out how you can support the event, email allander.rotary.events@gmail.com