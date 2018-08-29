Parent hits out at vandalism and poor condition of Bishopbriggs play park

A local parent has hit out at vandalism and disrepair at a Bishopbriggs play park.

Jacqueline McShane told the Herald: “Just before 3pm, I visited the small park behind Asda at Bishopbriggs.

“The park was littered with broken glass, beer bottles, rubbish and overflowing bins.

“Overall, the park is in a bad state of repair, the area below the equipment needs repairing, it is overgrown with weeds and the equipment needs repainting”.

The Herald got in touch with East Dunbartonshire Council, who said the play area has been listed as a priority for an upgrade.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “As soon as we were made aware of a recent incident of vandalism at Stanley Drive play park in Bishopbriggs, a team was dispatched to clear up the smashed glass and other debris.

“With regards to the play equipment, this play area has been listed as being a priority for upgrade.

“We are currently exploring external sources of funding to help facilitate an upgrade of the facilities in the near future.”