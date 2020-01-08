Part of Drymen Road shuts for six weeks tomorrow (Thursday) for sewer improvements

Scottish Water starts a six-week project in Bearsden tomorrow (Thursday) to carry out improvements of the local sewer network.

The £50,000 scheme begins on Drymen Road, and during this time it will be closed from its junction with West Chapelton Avenue to its junction with Station Road.

Road traffic management has been agreed in conjunction with East Dunbartonshire Council and drivers are urged to follow diversions which will be clearly signposted.

Traffic travelling through Bearsden will be diverted northbound via Canniesburn Toll, Milngavie Road, Roman Road, and then back onto Drymen Road at Bearsden Cross.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via the same streets.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “This improvement work on our local sewer network will help reduce the risk of sewer flooding and help protect the local environment.

“We appreciate that it will cause delays for road users which can be frustrating, however, CCTV investigations have revealed that this improvement work is vital to help reduce the risk of any future disruption.

“We will do all we can to complete the work as quickly as possible.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and thank affected residents, road users and the business community for their patience and understanding. Businesses will be open as usual during this time.”

All local, pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained at all times.