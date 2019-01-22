Passengers shock as thugs attack bus at Kirkintilloch town centre

A bus passenger has spoken of his shock when the window was smashed in an attack by a group of yobs at Kirkintilloch town centre.

Paul O’Connor was on board the x87 at around 9pm on Sunday, January 20.

He said: “As the bus was turning from Catherine Street into Townhead, a group of young people on bikes fired something at the bus and caused the window to break.

“I was sitting on the seat at the window when I heard a thug.

“I got off the seat and moved to the front to let the driver know about it.

“The bus then stopped right outside the Kirkie Puffer and the driver contacted his bosses to inform them of the attack. He was told to let all three of use passengers off the bus and to take it back to the depot”.

An angry Mr O’Connor added: “Parents of young children should be aware of where they are at nights.

“It’s just going to be a matter of time before someone is injured by glass and the bus company will be forced to withdraw part of the route at night”.