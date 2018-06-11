Peak practice for Lenzie charity leader

A Lenzie-based charity is getting behind their leader, who is taking on a unique and daunting task as a fundraising venture.

Bob Nolan, who chairs Deafblind Scotland at its Neasham Drive headquarters, is preparing to scale the heights in Scotland, England and Wales and cycle the 483-miles route between them.

It is believed the challenge had never been undertaken by a deafblind person.

Guided by his wife, Louise, who is also deaf, Bob will climb Ben Nevis on June 18, Scafell Pike on June 22 and finish on Mount Snowdon on June 25.

He will be assisted by good friends Jerry and Fred on the cycling leg, riding on a tandem.

Bob was born deaf and now has less than three per cent of his sight. He is keen to take on the challenge leading up to Deafblind Awareness Week, which begins on June 25.

He said: “Sadly, the incidence of deafblindness is growing in the UK, with over 400,000 people now struggling with the everyday challenges of normal life.

“I want to raise awareness and let people understand that, whilst dual sensory loss is so isolating for so many, it doesn’t have to be.

“With the right support, deafblind people can lead full and active lives and still fulfil their dreams.

“I hope that by completing this challenge, I can inspire others to come forward and, with the help and support of Deafblind UK and Deafblind Scotland, achieve their own ambitions whatever they may be.”

Following a successful career with Shell, he backpacked solo around the world, crossed England on foot, ran numerous marathons and cycled thousands of miles for charity.

He loves open water sea swimming and even started his first deaf pop band at the age of 16.

But the Three Peaks Challenge may be his toughest task yet.

Bob said: “I’m looking forward to climbing Ben Nevis, as that will mean the training is over. The thing I am least looking forward to is cycling the hills.

“Not the uphill climbs, as you might expect, but the fast descents.

“I struggle to anticipate corners and changes in light anyway, but, at speeds in excess of 40mph, I have to put all my trust in my guides and as the world rushes by. It’s terrifying!”

If you would like to donate to Bob’s Just Giving page, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bobs3pc1