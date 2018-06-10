People urged to attend public meeting on future of Kirky

A public meeting on the recent public survey on Kirkintilloch town centre –including the controversial shared space – takes place on Monday, June 11 at 7pm at the miners club in Kirkintilloch.

This is as a result of the survey earlier this year by Kirkintilloch Community Council. “Your Kirky”, the Facebook page of the community council has posted: “A massive thank you to over 1,500 people for being part of the process. There was significant feedback about how there is a lack of listening to the community and involving them in the future. The result of this was a feeling that there is no point in getting involved as no-one listens and/or responds; and that decisions are made and implemented on the community, rather than worked through with a shared ownership and understanding.

“Join us to discuss the way you want to see us moving forward together as a community.”