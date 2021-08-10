Alcohol licence granted to Kirky Town Hall for events
A session of East Dunbartonshire Licensing Board has resulted in some changes.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 1:37 pm
Kirkintilloch Town Hall can now sell alcohol at theatre and indoor sports events, unless taking place before 11am, having successfully applied for changes to its licence.
The indoor sports element includes exercise classes, indoor bowls and other activities whereas the inclusion of theatre is primarily to cover Christmas pantomimes as well as local performances at other times of the year.
None of the public bodies objected to the proposals and East Dunbartonshire Licensing Board unanimously decided in their favour.