All the fun of the Fest for families at Waterside village

Families at Waterside enjoyed five days of fun and games as part of the Village Fest 2019.

There were activities for everyone, from orienteering to live bands at Party in the Park, an illustrated talk and an environmentally friendly pick-litter-as-you-walk event.

As well as a fun fair on “Super Saturday”, visitors enjoyed a circus workshop, bouncy castles, a beat the goalie competition, stalls and more..

Cordelia Lily of Waterside Community Council, said: “Huge thanks are due to the organisers, sponsors and everyone who took part in a wonderful week”.

Photos: Edward Z Smith.