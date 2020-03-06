Another success for Aidan

East Dunbartonshire Council is once again celebrating the success of the inspirational young people from its award-winning Modern Apprenticeship Programme.

Aidan Maguire, a third year apprentice in Construction Management, has just been named APSE’s Scottish Apprentice of the Year in the non-trade category. Last year, Aidan hit the post with a runner-up prize but this year he has scooped the 2020 top spot.

He said, “During my time with East Dunbartonshire Council I have been involved in major building projects and have completed an HNC in Construction Management and an SVQ Level 3 Built Environment Award.

“At the moment I am working on the new Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Milngavie – it’s one of three new centres being built in East Dunbartonshire to deliver 1140 hours of Early Learning & Childcare from August 2020.

“It’s really rewarding seeing a project coming together, and knowing that local families will benefit from it is a great feeling. I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone considering it. You too could work on big projects like this one, be given responsibilities and study for qualifications whilst being paid.”

The council has been supporting apprentices in a range of career opportunities over the last six years and over that time several of the 70+ young people who have been involved have excelled in their studies and achieved awards in their field.

There will be more apprenticeship opportunities being advertised in spring 2020 on myjobscotland.gov.uk and promoted on the council’s social media channels.

Councillor Andrew Polson, Joint Council Leader, said: “This is a wonderful achievement for Aidan who is a great advert for the council’s Modern Apprenticeship programme.

“He won this award against competition from across the country and it is very well deserved. We are very lucky to attract the best candidates to our award-winning programme and once in post, they are well supported by our professional teams who are investing in the workforce of the future.”

Joint Council Leader, Vaughan Moody added: “Increasingly young people are looking at modern apprenticeships as a career choice and are enjoying the opportunity to get hands on work experience while continuing their studies and being paid.”