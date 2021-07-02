Auchinairn's Gillian Kelly recognised for 'phenomenal commitment' to local community

Gillian Kelly of Auchinairn

Gillian Kelly, the founder of Families of Auchinairn Coming Together (FACT) has won this year’s Parent Award 2021.

She was officialy named the recipient of the Parent Network Scotland award at a special online ceremony.

Nicola Hughes, Programme Lead of the Embedding Children's Rights in Public Services group at the Scottish Government said: “I am delighted to see Gillian’s phenomenal commitment to serving the community of Auchinairn recognised by Parent Network Scotland. She is a truly deserving winner.

"I wanted to nominate Gillian, as she is someone who has consistently gone that extra mile for the community.

"Gillian has been a constant driving force behind FACT, tirelessly and fearlessly advocating for the whole community, even when this meant challenging decision-makers during times when funding was low.

"Having supported this life-changing community group for more than a decade, FACT has been pivotal in the development of many community and family-based provisions, such as Auchinairn Primary’s breakfast club, a cycling club, sports sessions, as well as countless seasonal events, such as a community-wide easter egg hunt.

"Throughout the pandemic, Gillian organised, alongside an army of volunteers, hand-delivered wellbeing packs, food, clothing and other essentials to families who needed an extra hand, and kept spirits high through a constant stream of online events and get-togethers, including the odd quiz!”

She added: “There have been countless testimonials over the years singing the praises of both Gillian and FACT.

"So many children now have access to opportunities and learning that they wouldn’t have had otherwise, and have built new and lasting friendships and an appreciation for their community – and Gillian deserves recognition for all of this and more.”