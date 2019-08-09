Bargain Hunt’s Anita in Bearsden for charity valuation day

Allander Rotary has enlisted the support of antiques expert and star of TV’s Bargain Hunt Anita Manning for a charity event to mark its 50th anniversary year.

The rotary club is holding a fundraising Antiques Valuation Day with Anita and her team from Great Western Auctions Ltd next month.

Do you have family heirlooms filling your attic? Have you always wondered about the history of a well-loved painting?

Or are you keen to find out if the vase gathering dust on the shelf is actually worth quite a bit?

If you can answer ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then Allander Rotary’s Antiques Valuation Day is the event for you.

Join TV’s Anita Manning and valuers from the Great Western Auctions Ltd and bring your items for valuation.

Rotary president, Gordon McCorkindale, said: “We’re delighted Anita will be playing a key part at our valuation day, and we’re very grateful to her, and to the Great Western Auctions Ltd, for supporting this fundraising initiative, and obviously, we hope they’re very busy!”

Taking place from 10am-2pm at Boclair House Hotel on Monday, September 16, the Valuation Day is part of Allander Rotary’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The cost is £10 for three items, and all proceeds will go to local and national charities including Milngavie Youth Centre and Wheelpower.

For more information on the valuation day, contact allander.rotary.events@gmail.com