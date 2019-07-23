Bearsden couple clock up 70 years of wedded bliss

The sun was shining for Mr and Mrs Hamilton of Baljaffray, Bearsden, as they celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary this month.

The couple received a card from the Queen congratulating them on 70 years of marriage. The Provost joined the festivities along with Deputy Lord Lieutenants Morag Hart MBE JP and Anne O’Hagan. Provost Brown said: “One of the greatest duties for a Provost is joining local people to celebrate momentous birthdays and anniversaries. It was an honour to meet Mr and Mrs Hamilton and to congratulate them on behalf of the people of East Dunbartonshire on their platinum wedding anniversary. It was a wonderful day.”