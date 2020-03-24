Bin collection disruption across East Dunbartonshire after last night’s lockdown measures

East Dunbartonshire families face disruption to their bin collection service because of the coronavirus outbreak.

East Dunbartonshire Council have provided an update on their waste collection service after last night’s (Monday) national lockdown measures.

Residential general waste collections (grey bins) will continue as normal.

However, recycling collections will be suspended until further notice.

On its website, the council stated: “It is recommended that residents dispose of food waste in their general waste (grey) bin. Commercial residual waste will continue based on the current arrangements and Mavis Valley Recycling Centre will be closed.”

A spokesperson added: “It continues to be a challenging time as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic develops across the UK. It has been stressed how essential it is for public health advice in relation to social distancing to be followed to stem the spread of the virus.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our Council employees and service users is paramount.”