A Bishopbriggs family are desperate to trace their beloved Yorkshire Terrier who ran off after being spooked by fireworks.

Eight-year-old Boo fled from Balmuildy Road around 6pm last Friday night.

Jacqueline Malley has been appealing on social media for information.

She posted: “She’s a tiny Yorkie, slim, big ears, medium long coat, silver grey tan.

“Police have been informed and will pass on any details people have.”

Anyone who can help should contact Kirkintilloch police office on 101.