Bishopbriggs’ Katee heads overseas to show off her talent

Talented Bishopbriggs songbird Katee Kross is taking her unique soulful sound overseas as she and her band prepare to tour parts of the Germany.

The 22-year-old has been offered the chance to play a range of venues in the Dortmund in early July, after promoters spotted her through social media.

The tour will come at a busy time for the band – Katee Kross and the Amberjax – as they are already set for a number of summer dates, including the Forthside Festival in Stirling as well as festivals in Creetown, Tiree, Strathaven and Stranraer.

The singer, who is based out of the Bishopbriggs School of Music, is also eyeing future tours around the world, should the summer trip prove successful.

She said: “It’s the first time going out of the UK for a tour, and we’re really excited about it.

“The person who is putting on the festival got in touch after seeing out stuff on Facebook and asked us to come over. He picks three acts to come over every year and tours them around – we’ll be playing seven gigs in seven days or so around the Dortmund area.

“It’s such a great opportunity; everyone says how important it is to get over to Germany because they just love live music over there.

“Getting overseas is something we’ve been looking to do, as we want to get our music out to as many different audiences as we can. If all goes well, then next year we will look at maybe doing another tour in Europe or even over to America.”

Katee already has three albums to her name – two as a solo project – and one under the Katee Kross and the Amberjax banner.

Last month, the band also released a three-track EP called Dancing with my Past, with the songs set to feature on the fourth album later this year.

Releasing so many recordings at a relatively young age has been a journey that dates back to Katee’s childhood.

She said: “My mum and dad own a musical school and my dad is a guitar tutor. So, for me, it was just such a natural thing to go into.

“Still, there was a song. It was Don’t Stop Believing, from Journey. It was the first one I’d started to sing and play at the same time and there was just a spark in my dad’s eye.

“He would look at me as if to say: ‘You could really do this’. And he has been there for me since.”

Katee added: “It’s hard to pinpoint what we are; how we sound. We are kind of country, with some Americana and bit of a pop twist.”