Cash for Bravehound pups to aid veterans

A charity that specialises in veteran rehabilitation has become the latest recipient of a house builder’s £1,000 community fund donation.

Barratt Homes donated the cash to Bravehound – a charity based in Lennoxtown that provides companion dogs to military veterans across Scotland – as part of its community fund programme.

Bravehound offers dogs to veterans as they transition back to civilian life. The charity believes owning a dog can provide companionship, promote exercise and good routine, making the transition back to life in the community as smooth as possible.

Fiona MacDonald, Founder of Bravehound said: “We are delighted to receive this kind donation from Barratt Homes, particularly as Bravehound was chosen by the Barratt Homes staff. Bravehound dogs help veterans who may have become isolated to feel part of a community again, with Bravehound dogs providing companionship and helping them to get out and grow in confidence.”

The donation will be allocated to funding essential veterinary care and travel costs for the veterans the charity supports allowing them to attend training sessions”.