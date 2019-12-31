Catch-up with TV’s Alan is off the scales!

A group of Slimming World Consultants from Kirkintilloch celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Alan, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first group in 1969 and over the last 50 years has supported almost one million slimmers.

The team, who run groups in Kirkintilloch, were delighted to get a chance to meet “Chatty Man” Alan.

Sally Stevens said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year, adding: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage. But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight. And when you join a group and stay each week, members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas.

“We were honoured to represent the Kirkintilloch groups at the Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan, who presented comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, was delighted to be invited to the event, at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them. Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group every week. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling!”