Clocking up a decade of service to elderly

Oakburn Park Day Care at Milngavie marked a decade of service to elderly people with a big 10th birthday bash.

Members and staff also planted a rose bush to commemorate the occasion in the beautiful gardens that have grown up since the centre opened in June 2009.

Funded by East Dunbartonshire Council, the service provides activities for senior citizens and people living with dementia. It also provides lunches for 30 people a day from Monday to Friday.

Manager Donna McCallum said: “Since opening we have seen 702 people pass through our doors. Oakburn Park likes to involve itself in the local community, inviting schools to visit and share interests and activities. We also have a great relationship with Waitrose, Asda and Tesco who are great supporters of all of our fundraising”.

Pictured back: Maureen Hopkins and Donna McCallum of the Management Team with Andrea Granger, a staff member since the centre opened, and Helen McKay, the woman who first highlighted the need for Day Care in Bearsden and Milngavie. Front: Hilda Wilson and Ian McKay members since the centre started.