Crowds flock to Bearsden Festival

Local folk were treated to a weekend of sunshine, play, talks and concerts as this year’s Bearsden Festival got into full swing.

The opening night and community awards kicked off proceedings on Friday with 250 people treated to performances by the talented Bearsden Academy Pipe Band and Samba Band, Mosshead Primary choir and the Sounds of the Gallery band.

The worthy Community Award winners, Terry Forey (Young Volunteer), Peter McKinnon (Arts and Culture), Elspeth McKay (Health and Wellbeing) as well as joint winners of the Long Service to the Community award, Liz Findlay and Pat and Margaret McMahon, received hand crafted glass trophies by ELK Glass and a voucher from the Burnbrae restaurant.

Bearsden Academy pupil Mia Kelly, who spoke at the event, said: “The opening night was a lovely celebration of wellbeing and mental health awareness.

“It was fantastic to see people of all ages from many different organisations gathered, and the Community Awards highlighted how strong the community spirit is in Bearsden. I was glad to be part of this sharing our experience of wellbeing at the school.”

On Saturday, children flocked to the New Kilpatrick Manse Garden for Operation Play Outdoors and to the New Kilpatrick Old Halls for a Creative Zone with painting, slime, a sensory area and lego.

Outside the Bearsden Academy Pipe Band and Westerton Male Voice Choir popped by to play and sing to passers by, while festive puppet creations from the Common Wheel art project turned heads.

Saturday night saw a scratch choir perform show tunes to a delighted audience of more than 200, while families enjoyed a fundraising silent disco. Hundreds of pounds are being raised via the free events for various mental health charities.

Trish Robertson, festival coordinator, said: “This has lived up to all our hopes for the festival. Highlights for me have been pupil Mia Kelly speaking so articulately about the mental health campaign at Bearsden Academy, seeing the hundreds of children enjoying themselves inside and outdoors, and the Westerton Male Voice Choir giving it ‘laldy’ at the Cross.”

The festival runs until Sunday, May 19. Visit https://www.bearsdenfestival.org/