Dog walkers asked to show some respect

East Dunbartonshire Council have issued a friendly reminder to all dog walkers to show a little more respect while using Auld Isle cemetery.

Following a complaint from a local resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, the council has reissued guidance on the use of the cemetery grounds.

The complainer told us: “As the festive period is upon us my family and myself always make time to visit our loved ones who are laid to rest in the Auld Aisle.

“Over the past couple of weeks we have noticed its popularity with dog walkers who seem to think it is okay for their dogs to be running freely off their leads and across the graves. This is unacceptable and disrespectful.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said, “We would ask that everyone be considerate and respectful when visiting places of rest in East Dunbartonshire.

“No dogs, other than guide dogs, are permitted in Council-owned cemeteries, as per management rules. Old Aisle Cemetery does, however, include an historic right-of-way used by dog walkers.

“We have monitored the area and replaced signs at the cemetery, asking dog walkers to ensure their pets are on a lead and to remove all dog waste.

“If a resident has specific information when offences have been committed, or descriptions of any dogs responsible, these can be passed to the Council by phoning 0300 123 4517 and asking for the Community Safety Team or by e-mailing antisocialbehaviour@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.”