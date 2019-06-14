Dream comes true for Milngavie football fan John (82)

Lifelong Clyde FC supporter Milngavie resident John Briggs (82) has a new leas of life – thanks to the team and staff at his care home.

John, who is disabled, thought he had seen his last live match after he was unable to get to the games.

But club directors Gordon Nisbet and John Taylor helped him reignite his passion for the beautiful game. They made sure John, who is a wheelchair user, received VIP treatment to attend matches at Broadwood Stadium.

And it’s all down to staff at John’s care home Milngavie Manor at Craigton Road. They set things in motion when they noticed he didn’t seem to enjoy socialising.

When wife Agnes told them John had followed Clyde FC since 1947 – after seeing them play at his first match aged 10 – care home manager Susan Mcelhinney Leung made contact with Gordon Nisbet to find out if they could bring the team back into John’s life.

Susan said: “Gordon couldn’t have been more generous – he said that John was ‘a well-kent face around here’ after supporting the team for over seven decades! He invited John to a match, booked him and his carer Rojer in for a VIP lunch and then gave him a match side seat to see all the action. He loved every minute and has been back several times since – getting the VIP treatment every time.

“It’s made the world of difference to John’s life and now he’s excited about getting out to support Clyde FC next season.”

In 2018 John moved into Milngavie Manor, part of Hamberley Care Homes, after his disabilities made it impossible to live at home.

His wife Agnes lives just five minutes away and visits him daily but was unable to get him to and from Broadwood Stadium.

John said: “I thought I’d seen my last live Clyde FC game when I couldn’t make it there myself, so this has been a dream come true.

“I feel very fortunate that Gordon and John have been so kind, and it wouldn’t be possible without Rojer’s help too. I still get the same thrill out of watching the team play that I did when I was a wee boy so it’s been fantastic watching the games.”

