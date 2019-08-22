East Dunbartonshire Humanist Celebrant Phyl is runner-up in Scottish awards

East Dunbartonshire woman Phyl Wright has been named runner-up in the Best Scottish Celebrant section at the inaugural Scottish Funeral Awards.

Phyl, who lives in Bearsden, has been a celebrant for Fuze Ceremonies for the past two years.

The compassionate local lady was presented with her certificate at the recent awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

Proud husband Mark said: “Phyl has been a celebrant for the past two years and is also a published author. Writing for a funeral ceremony is something she does with great pride and passion.”

Phyl conducts weddings and baby naming as well as funerals.

On her blog on the Fuze Ceremonies website, Phyl said: “I became a Humanist Celebrant because I care about people, and wished to use my skills to provide a beautiful and individual experience.

“I am conscious of what an honour and responsibility it is to be allowed to share such occasions and I will endeavour to reflect the wishes and desires of everyone concerned.”

As well as writing three books, Phyl has had poetry published, taught creative writing classes and tutored in English. She also previously worked as a Counsellor for six years.

A humanist celebrant or humanist officiant is a person who performs humanist celebrancy services, such as non-religious weddings, funerals, coming of age ceremonies and other rituals.

Celebrants also undertake humanist baby namings as a non-religious alternative to ceremonies such as christenings.

This is to recognise and celebrate the arrival of a child, and welcome him/her in the family and to friends.