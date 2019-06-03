Enjoy some animal magic down at farm

People are expected to flock to a farm near Kirkintilloch on Sunday, June 9, for a fun and informative day out for all the family.

The Caledonian Estate is opening its gates to the public for the second ‘LEAF Open Farm Sunday’ event at Easter Cadder Farm from 11am-3pm.

There will be a range of entertaining activities at the free event which will also showcase the world of farming and estate management.

LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) Open Farm Sunday will also give visitors the opportunity to see first-hand all that goes on around the estate, the important roles our local farmers and estate workers hold, and the impact their work has on all our lives.

The event is one of hundreds across the country as part of the farming industry’s annual open day.

Activities and live demonstrations on the day include: pony rides (noon); sheep shearing demonstration (1.30pm); gundog demonstration (11.30am); interactive family quiz; displays by Gadloch angling club; plant a bee and butterfly pot to take home, special appearances from the mounted police and the fire service, and much more.

There will also be a food and drinks stand and ice cream van.

Rich Oliver of Caledonian Estate, said: “We are thrilled to be opening the gates of Easter Cadder Farm and hope to welcome lots of families and individuals who want to find out about what’s going on behind the scenes on their local farms and estates.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for the estate to demonstrate the hard work that the maintenance team, farmers and stakeholders put in all year round to ensure the land remains productive and is a healthy habitat for a variety of plant and animal species.

“Galbraith, who are the managing agent for the estate, also encouraged us to take part in the event this year as it was the perfect chance for the estate’s tenants to show how they utilise the land to the benefit of both the local economy and the community.

“We hope this weekend’s event will encourage more landowners to do the same.”

For more information about the Cadder Farm event visit www.farmsunday.org or www.leafuk.org