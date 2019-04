Bishopbriggs Gala Queen Rebecca McFadden and her attendants paid a right royal visit to a local care home recently.

Rebecca, along with Gala Princess Lucyanne Borris, Gala Prince Christopher Leonard and other members of Bishopbriggs Gala Group, entertained residents at Mavisbank Care Home and handed out Easter eggs.

The royal three are all P7 pupils at St Helen’s Primary School. Katrina Fitzgerald of Bishopbriggs Community Council, said: “The event was a great success.”

Gala day is on May 25.