Games kick off week  of fun at Milngavie

Community fun is on the way courtesy of Milngavie Week and Kirkintilloch Gala Day.

People are being invited to support the local events, with parking charges suspended on specific days so you can park for free and enjoy the activities.

Milngavie Week, organised by Milngavie Community Development Trust, takes place between June 8 and 15 – with a range of attractions on offer.

Parking will be free in the Milngavie pay & display car parks on Saturdays, June 8 and 15.

Highlights of the week include: Bearsden & Milngavie Highland Games at West of Scotland FC (Saturday, June 8); Flower Festival at St Andrew’s Church (June 8); folk concert at Fraser Centre (June 8); Footgolf at Hilton Park Golf Club (Saturdays, June 8 and 15); heritage walk (Saturday, June 15); fun afternoon in the Precinct (June 15); treasure hunt for children in the Precinct (June 15); duck race (June 15) – where you can sponsor a duck at the Rotary stall, put it in the water at Gavin’s Mill at 3pm then watch the race to Lennox Park.

There will also be various other activities during the week including Carers Choir, senior citizens’ bus trip to Lomond Shores, cat and dog shows, and a debating competition at Douglas Academy.

For more information, pick up a programme from a local shop or visit www.facebook.com/milngavieweek / www.milngavieweek.co.uk

Kirkintilloch Gala Day takes place in Woodhead Park on Saturday, June 8, between noon and 4pm – with magical fun for all.

Parking charges will be suspended at pay and display car parks in the town on that day.

Highlights include the parade and crowning of Gala King and Queen, Harry Potter characters and Platform 9 3/4, Isle of Cumbrae Pipe Band, classic cars, funfair, vintage fire truck, stalls and much much more.

For more information on Kirkintilloch Gala Day – organised by the community council – visit www.yourkirky.com or www.facebook.com/yourkirky.