Glasgow auditions for young dancers to join Scotland’s national company

YDance – Scottish Youth Dance – is searching for talented dancers aged 16 to 21 to join the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland, and will be holding auditions in Glasgow next month.

The National Youth Dance Company of Scotland is the flagship contemporary dance company for Scotland’s exceptional young dancers.

Launched in 2012 by YDance – the award-winning national dance organisation for children and young people in Scotland – the company works with Anna Kenrick, YDance Artistic Director, to develop the dancers’ technical, creative and performance skills through a series of creation intensive weekends.

Members also have the opportunity to perform both nationally and internationally at a number of high-profile events and festivals.

Previous performances have included the Australian Youth Dance Festival in Melbourne, Australia; Apex Rising at Sadler’s Wells in London; the Dance Bridges Festival in India; the Danspunt Festival in Belgium; an exchange with Yellow Wheel Dance Company in Australia; Generation Dance Festival in Glasgow; Dance International Glasgow (DIG Festival) at Tramway; Commonwealth Youth Dance Festival; Merchant City Festival in Glasgow; and U.Dance Festivals in London, Nottingham, Salford, Birmingham and Leeds.

Applications are now open for the 2019/2020 Company.

Applicants must be aged between 16 and 21, be from, or living in Scotland, between September 2019 and August 2020, be driven and dedicated with a desire to develop as a dancer and be able to commit to all rehearsal and performance dates laid out in the guidelines on the YDance website.

Anyone interested in applying should visit YDance and complete the application form.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, September 7, in Glasgow, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, September 1.