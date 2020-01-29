Gymnasts raise £9k in memory of coach

Young members of Allander Gymnastic Club held a fundraising event recently – and raised an incredible £8,928 in memory of their much loved former club president and coach.

Chris Rankin, who was also head coach at the local club, sadly passed away last year. His wish was for the club to organise an event in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity as he was very grateful for the care he received from them.

The 100 Allander gymnasts decided to raise money at their annual competition and clubs from all over Scotland attended. Chris’s daughter Aileen and club members handed over the big cheque to the Beatson charity.

Jane McLaughlin of the local club, said: “Chris’s family and the club were delighted to have raised so much money in his memory. The club thank everyone involved.”

Calum McNair of the Beatson charity, added: “I would like to thank Allander Gymnastics Club for their incredible support. Without the clubs generosity, we couldn’t support the 8,000 new patients and their families who walk through the doors of the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre every year. Because of this, we can say to all those patients and families, ‘We’re with you’.”